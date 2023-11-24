The prices of per tola 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 150 and was sold at Rs 215,700 on Friday against its sale at Rs 215,850 the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 129 to Rs 184,928 from Rs 185,057 whereas the prices of and 10 gram 22 karat gold decreased to Rs 169,517 from Rs 169,635, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram Silver witnessed no change and was sold at Rs 2,550 and 2,186.21 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $3 to $2,013 from $2,016, the Association reported.—APP