Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi’s Center for Precision Agriculture (C4PA) startup program Drone Ag Solutions bagged the second position in the agriculture category in the Punjab Innovation Expo organized by Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC). Governor of Punjab, Mr. Baligh-ur-Rehman and Prof. Dr. Shahid Munir, chairman of PHEC and other distinguished dignitaries awarded the accolades to Dr. Asim Gulzar (Director, ORIC) and team of Drone Ag Solutions.

Governor Punjab Mr. Baligh ur Rehman also commended the excellence in education standards, innovation technologies, and research initiatives at various educational institutes in Punjab including PMAS-AAUR.

A total of 850 projects and startup programs participated in the initial call by PHEC. Out of 850, a total of 450 projects and startup programs from 47 Universities presented their products across eight categories.

Apiculture and Drone Ag Solutions from PMAS-AAUR were shortlisted and presented innovative technologies and products at the Expo. Participants of the Expo took high interest in different types of drone technologies and honey products of PMAS-AAUR.

It is noteworthy that Drone Ag Solutions is incubated at PMAS-AAUR through the incubation center of the PTIB (Region 9) program.

Drone Ag Solutions is committed to provide innovative, quality, and cost effective drone related solutions for farmers across Pakistan to boost not only their farm income but also reduce environmental pollution and hazards.