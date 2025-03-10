Global media’s propaganda against Gwadar airport exposed

ISLAMABAD – Western and Indian media outlets have received a befitting response after they launched a propaganda campaign against Gwadar International Airport besides spreading a false narrative against the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

The international media had propagated that the Gwadar airport, built with China’s assistance, was deserted, with no aircraft and passengers. They also claimed that the air port, which is CPEC project’s most important component, had failed.

Indian media took these misleading reports and aired them on their platforms without verifying them.

However, all this propaganda was exposed by the local media of Pakistan by sharing facts and figures, revealing that the Gwadar International Airport is fully operational.

Between January 20 and February 26, 2025, 42 flights operated from Gwadar three days a week. There were 14 flights from Gwadar to Karachi, with 542 passengers benefiting from them. Similarly, 14 flights departed from Karachi to Gwadar, carrying 493 passengers.

Moreover, seven flights operated from Gwadar to Muscat, with 299 passengers traveling, while seven flights arrived from Muscat to Gwadar, carrying 203 passengers.

In total, 1,537 passengers benefitted from the Gwadar international Airport during this period, proving that the airport is operation and contributing to the region’s development.