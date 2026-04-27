Encroachments delay Ravi embankment project, raise flood concerns

LAHORE – Delays in clearing encroachments from the Ravi riverbed have stalled a key phase of flood-protection embankment construction, heightening concerns about potential damage during the upcoming monsoon season.

The officials from the Ravi Urban Development Authority said work on the second phase of the project has yet to begin due to the continued presence of both temporary and permanent settlements within the riverbed. The authority maintains it is ready to proceed but requires the district administration to first clear the area.

The project aims to construct protective embankments along a 46-kilometre stretch of the Ravi River to reduce flood risks. Authorities say repeated reminders have been issued to the administration, but significant progress on removing encroachments has not yet been achieved.

The urgency of the project follows last year’s floods, which caused widespread destruction across Punjab. In Lahore, high water flows inundated riverbed settlements, forcing large-scale evacuations and damaging homes and infrastructure. Many affected families had to take shelter in temporary relief camps.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has already directed that flood-protection embankments be completed before the 2026 monsoon season.

According to RUDA, the project is divided into three phases. Phase one, covering a 14.6km stretch downstream of the Ravi Syphon to the railway bridge, is around 80 per cent complete. Phase two spans approximately 9km from the railway bridge to the M2 motorway bridge, while the third phase extends further to the Hudiara drain.

The officials noted that longstanding settlements in the riverbed—some with utility connections and legal documentation—have complicated clearance operations. RUDA says it inherited these settlements and lacks authority to remove structures built decades ago, though it has worked to prevent new encroachments.

Meanwhile, construction on phase three has begun, with partial progress reported in some sections, including areas near a proposed theme park. However, officials expressed concern that continued delays in phase two could leave vulnerable areas exposed if heavy rains arrive.

The environmental experts have warned that the monsoon may begin earlier than usual this year due to the El Niño effect, potentially bringing intense rainfall between May and June and increasing the risk of urban and river flooding in Punjab.

The experts have urged authorities to restore natural river channels by removing encroachments, describing illegal construction along the riverbed as a major factor behind previous flood damage.

Lahore’s district administration acknowledged the issue, stating that settlements within the riverbed may need to be relocated to safer areas. Officials confirmed that surveys of affected zones have already been conducted, and contingency plans are in place to evacuate residents in case of flood alerts.

The authorities added that while work on other sections of the embankment project is progressing, challenges such as encroachments and land classification issues continue to hinder timely completion of critical portions.