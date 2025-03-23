Glaciers at risk

On World Glaciers Day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s message rightly highlighted the urgent need to protect glaciers, which are critical to safeguarding not only environment but also livelihoods and agricultural future.

His statement emphasises that glaciers are not just picturesque formations but vital natural reservoirs of clean water, supporting the environmental systems that sustain life on Earth.

With more than 13,000 glaciers, Pakistan is home to largest number of glaciers outside the Polar Regions, making the need for their preservation an issue of paramount importance.

However, the fast melting of glaciers due to accelerating impacts of climate change is an alarming reality.

Over 10,000 of these glaciers are rapidly shrinking, with devastating consequences for the nation’s water supply, agriculture and safety of vulnerable communities living along streams and rivers.

The formation of thousands of new lakes, driven by thawing of these glaciers, is not just an environmental concern, but also a growing danger of catastrophic flooding.

The rapid melting of glaciers is an inevitable consequence of global warming, driven by rising temperatures and erratic weather patterns.

The magnitude of the issue requires more than national efforts — it calls for international collaboration and sharing of resources, expertise and technologies.

To mitigate the effects of climate change, Pakistan requires substantial support from other countries, particularly in terms of funding and technical expertise.

The country needs assistance in developing and implementing advanced monitoring systems to track glacier health and risks of glacial lake outbursts.

The global community must recognise that the battle against climate change is not a solitary one.

The effects of global warming transcend borders, and that support from wealthier nations and international organisations will be crucial in helping developing countries like Pakistan tackle this crisis in a more effective manner.