Georgia and Kazakhstan have signed an agreement on the development and efficiency of the Middle Corridor, Azernews reports.

The document defines new measures for the development of the corridor’s infrastructure and increasing the efficiency of transportation.

It will also improve railway safety and have a positive impact on the future positions of Georgia and Kazakhstan in global trade and transport.

It was noted that the Road Map for 2022-2027 was signed on November 25, 2022 at a meeting held in Aktau between the representatives of Georgia, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan for the purpose of developing the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor.

The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route was established in February 2014 with the participation of the leading enterprises in the field of sea and railway transport of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Georgia.

The corridor route currently stretches from the Chinese border to Europe through Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan and Georgia.

In June 2022, the foreign ministers of Turkiye, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan agreed on increasing trilateral and regional cooperation and developing the potential of the Middle East-West corridor across the Caspian Sea. Turkiye took the initiative to include Georgia in the corridor as part of the transit route.—Azer News