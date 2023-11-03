Tyres are one of the leading components of a four-wheeler and need to be in up-to-standard condition to ensure the safety, performance, and efficiency of a vehicle.

Many brands are currently available in the market, and you can choose from an array of tyres offered by top companies Dunlop, Mirage, General, and Yokohama.

Tyre prices vary as per the model and its variant and you need to find the best for you to ensure that the car is safely driven by transmitting the traction, braking and acceleration to the road surface and maintaining the travel direction.

Car Tyre Price In Pakistan

Among the top companies is General Tyre which is known for its quality, durability, and affordability however some of the tyres are expensive than other companies. General Tyres has been in business for quite some time over time, it has established itself as a reliable and trusted brand.

General Tyres are said to be durable and long-lasting and many get their hands on it due to price point while the company offers a range of tire sizes and models to cater all ranges of clients.