Gc Lahore Announces Relief In Intermediate Admissions 2026

LAHORE – Government College University (GCU) Lahore has made the admission process for intermediate progams simplified as it has unveiled further facilities for the potential candidates.

It comes as the matric or class 10 exams are set to conclude in Punjab. Written exams for class 10 culminated on April 16 while the practical exams will end on May 25.

Single Admission Form

The university administration said applicants for both morning and afternoon programs will now submit a single admission form, replacing the previous system that required separate applications.

Number of Seats Increased

The university has also increased the number of intermediate seats to 3,000, up from 2,850. In addition, the entire admission process has been digitized to improve efficiency.

Under the new system, candidates who do not qualify for the morning program on merit will automatically be considered for the afternoon program without submitting a separate application.

The deadline for online applications has been set for April 30, while admissions will be based on ninth-grade results.

Trials for sports and co-curricular activities will begin on May 11. The university has also announced fee scholarships for board position holders and students with disabilities.

Furthermore, quotas have been allocated for minority students and the families of martyrs, while Huffaz students will receive 20 additional marks upon passing the test.