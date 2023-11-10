Palestinian activist Mariam Abudaqa, who came to France for a speaking tour in September, was taken into custody on Wednesday night in Paris after a court approved her deportation, her lawyer said.

Wednesday’s ruling by the Conseil d’Etat, France’s highest administrative court, said 72-year-old Abudaqa, a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), was “likely to seriously disturb public order”.

Abudaqa, who had been put under house arrest for four days in October, had said she planned to leave Paris for Egypt on Saturday. She is currently being held in a police station in Paris, her lawyer said. Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The French government has cracked down on expressions of solidarity with Palestine in the wake of the Hamas’ Oct 7 attack on Israel. Some protests have been banned and events cancelled, and French authorities have accused some pro-Palestine groups of condoning terrorism.. Abudaqa said she had lost 30 members of her family since the beginning of the war.