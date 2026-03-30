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Gas shortage expected in Karachi as two fields shut down

By Web Desk|Mar 30, 2026 |Updated 6 months ago

KARACHI – The residents of Karachi are likely to face gas shortages for several hours today following the closure of two gas fields, creating a shortfall in the system of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

The SSGC sources said that the disruption in gas supply may persist for a few hours, with the impact expected to be more severe between 2pm and 7pm.

A company spokesperson said that efforts are underway to control the situation and restore normal gas supply, adding that the issue is being actively managed to minimize inconvenience to consumers.

 

 

 

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