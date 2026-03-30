Class 10 Physics latest model paper, scheme for exams 2026

LAHORE – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore is set to conduct an important paper of Physics on April 1 (Wednesday) under ongoing matric annual examinations 2026.

With only two days left before the paper, students are intensifying their preparation for Physics, a subject often considered challenging.

Scoring well in Physics can boost their overall grades and improve their chances of pursuing higher studies in engineering or medical fields.

Given the limited time, many students are turning to guess papers and model papers, which help them understand the key topics and the likely structure of the exam.

Physics Paper Scheme

The Physics paper consists of two parts – Objective and Subjective – and students are given two hours and 30 minutes to attempt the paper.

The objective section contains 12 questions, with each question worth one mark. However, the subjective type comprises six questions.

BISE Lahore Model Paper Physics

The BISE Lahore has shared model paper for Physics on its official website, providing insights into the structure of the paper.

The model papers can help understand the types of questions they may encounter in the papers.