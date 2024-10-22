Gandpur hints at decisive protest shortly

Vows action against those who voted for constitutional amendment

Tariq Saeed Peshawar

Terming the 26th constitutional amendment as a direct attack on the judiciary by the federal government, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur Monday hinted at what he called a decisive protest by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf shortly

“The Pakistan Muslim League-N led coalition government in the center that has no public mandate and a product of fully rigged elections, has ambushed the judiciary that would bear negative consequences on the country’s judicial system,” he said during his speech in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly.

Referring to the pre-dawn passage of the constitutional amendment, the Chief Minister said that robbery is always committed in the night. “The 26th constitutional amendment is aimed at benefiting the elite. This amendment is not acceptable to us; “Such attacks are always carried out at night, like a robbery,” Gandapur maintained.

Hinting at yet another protest by PTI shortly, Gandpur said this is going to be a war to be fought for the nation adding the PTI would be more prepared and have a different plan this time around. This is a “do or die” moment and we will emerge victorious,” Ali Amin Gandapursaid.

He also came down hard on some of the PTI lawmakers for betraying the party and supporting the constitutional amendments. “Those who changed loyalties will be exposed by tonight”.

Ali Amin Gandapur said those who betrayed the party would definitely face the music. Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa