His Excellency President Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia, received in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on Sunday, November 12, 2023, His Excellency Mr. HisseinBrahimTaha, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), on the sidelines of the Extraordinary Joint Arab-Islamic Summit held in Riyadh on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The Gambian President appreciated the efforts of the Secretary-General in leading the OIC, affirming his country’s support for these efforts, and for the OIC programs and projects.

The meeting discussed the outcome of the Summit, cooperation between The Gambia and the OIC, and issues of common interest. —PR