Fruits go out of reach of common citizens in Karachi during Ramazan

LAHORE – The fruits have gone out of reach of the common citizens during the holy month of Ramazan in Karachi after the local administration failed to control the profiteers.

“The profiteering mafia is minting money in Karachi during this holy month,” said a trader while talking to a local private TV.

The profiteering mafia left the city administration helpless, and as a result, the government rates for the fruit were increased.

When the fruit market’s traders could not be controlled, the Karachi Commissioner shifted the burden onto the consumers and raised the government prices for fruits.

The city administration, unable to bridge the gap between market prices and official prices, found the easiest solution to be increasing the retail government price of fruits by up to Rs25 rupees per kilogram. This effectively showed the administration’s helplessness in front of the profiteering mafia.

According to the new rates, the price of guava has been increased from Rs150 to Rs175, melon from Rs97 to Rs114, banana from Rs155 to Rs208, chikoo from Rs258 to Rs278, golden apples from Rs230 to Rs261and the official price of dates has been raised from Rs550 to Rs644.