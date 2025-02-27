Punjab Governor highlights media’s key role in promoting national harmony, economic growth

Faisal Zahid Malik lauds Sardar Saleem Haider’s vision for advancing education across province

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Thursday emphasized the crucial role of media in fostering national harmony and contributing to the country’s economic development.

The Punjab governor said that the media by highlighting both the strengths and weaknesses of the government played a vital role in ensuring the constructive discourse.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Pakistan Observer Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Faisal Zahid Malik who called on him at Governor House Lahore on Thursday. PPP Central Punjab Syed Hassan Murtaza was also present there.

The Punjab governor stressed that the media should focus on social issues such as corruption, injustice, maladministration, and the bad governance while maintaining responsible journalism.

He urged the media to refrain from spreading fake news, pointing out that misinformation fuels negativity and undermines public morale. “Fake news must be curbed at all costs,” he asserted, adding that promoting factual and ethical reporting is essential for a well-informed society.

During the meeting, Faisal Zahid Malik, who also serves as Senior Vice Chairman of 101 Friends of China, Convener of FPCCI’s Central Standing Committee on Media, and an Executive Member of APNS, briefed the governor on the challenges confronting the media industry. Additionally, as Corporate Ambassador of Indus Hospital, he highlighted various public health concerns in the province.

Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan commended Pakistan Observer for its unwavering commitment to national interests, noting that the publication has consistently promoted unity and social cohesion.

He also appreciated the newspaper’s dedication to upholding the vision of its late Founder Editor-in-Chief Zahid Malik, whose legacy of principled journalism continues to guide the publication’s mission.