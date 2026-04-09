From research to reality Closing the gap in Pakistan’s mental health system

Dr Abrar Umar

IN recent years, there has been growing recognition in Pakistan that mental health is an urgent public health concern.

Research has expanded. Academic discussions have matured. Policy documents have begun to acknowledge the scale of the problem. Yet, despite this progress, a persistent gap remains between what we know and what we actually do in practice. This gap is not always visible. It does not appear in policy statements or conference proceedings. It becomes evident in clinics where patients receive fragmented care, in communities where services remain inaccessible, and in systems where evidence struggles to translate into routine practice. Mental health research exists. The challenge lies in its implementation.

Over the past decade, studies have increasingly highlighted the importance of culturally responsive psychological interventions. There is a growing understanding that treatments must align with social context, family structures, and belief systems. However, even when such insights are generated, they rarely move beyond academic settings. They remain confined to journals, dissertations, and isolated pilot projects. The reasons for this disconnect are complex. Health systems often operate in silos. Researchers, clinicians, and policymakers work within separate domains, each with their own priorities and constraints. Universities focus on generating knowledge. Clinical settings focus on immediate patient care. Policymakers must navigate limited resources and competing demands. Without deliberate coordination, research findings struggle to find their way into everyday practice.

There is also the issue of scale. Even when a locally adapted intervention shows promise in a controlled setting, the pathway to wider implementation is rarely clear. Questions arise about training, supervision, cost, and sustainability. Without structured frameworks for scaling up, many effective interventions remain small in reach and limited in impact. This is where the concept of implementation becomes critical. Implementation is not simply the final step of applying research. It is a discipline in itself. It asks how evidence can be integrated into real-world systems in a way that is practical, sustainable, and responsive to local needs. It requires attention to context, infrastructure, workforce capacity, and community engagement.

For Pakistan, strengthening implementation requires a shift in how we think about mental health systems. Research should not be viewed as an endpoint. It should be seen as the beginning of a process that leads to service delivery and population-level impact. This means designing studies with implementation in mind from the outset, rather than treating it as an afterthought. Collaboration is central to this process. Universities and teaching hospitals can play a more active role in linking research with clinical practice. Public health institutions can facilitate partnerships that bring together researchers, practitioners, and policymakers. When these groups work in isolation, progress remains limited. When they work together, evidence has a greater chance of influencing care.

Training is another key area. Mental health professionals must be equipped not only with therapeutic skills but also with an understanding of how interventions can be adapted and delivered in different settings. This includes working within resource constraints, engaging families and communities, and responding to cultural expectations. Implementation is as much about people as it is about protocols. Policy frameworks also need to evolve. National mental health strategies should move beyond broad commitments and begin to incorporate clear pathways for integrating evidence into services. This includes supporting pilot programmes, evaluating outcomes, and gradually expanding successful models. Without such pathways, even well-intentioned policies risk remaining symbolic.

There is, however, reason for cautious optimism. Across different regions, small initiatives are beginning to demonstrate how research can inform practice. These efforts may be limited in scale, but they show that integration is possible. They also highlight the importance of persistence and institutional support in sustaining change. At a broader level, closing the gap between research and practice is not only a technical challenge. It is also a matter of mindset. It requires moving from a culture of isolated achievements to one of continuous integration. It requires recognising that knowledge gains value when it improves lives, not simply when it is published.

Pakistan stands at a point where it can build on its emerging mental health research base and move towards more coordinated systems of care. This transition will not happen overnight. It will require investment, collaboration, and long-term commitment. But it is a necessary step if mental health services are to become both effective and accessible. Ultimately, the strength of a health system is not measured by the volume of research it produces, but by the extent to which that research shapes real-world outcomes. Bridging the gap between research and practice is therefore not an optional goal. It is central to the future of mental health care in Pakistan.

—The writer is a professor of public health and works in the area of culturally adapted psychological interventions.