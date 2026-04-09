Austerity with compassion

CHIEF Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has responded to the escalating global economic crisis with one of the most ambitious relief packages in the province’s history — a sweeping intervention that makes public transport free, subsidizes farmers and motorcycle owners and stabilizes the logistics sector in a single coordinated move.

The package reflects a governing conviction that when global forces squeeze ordinary lives, the state must not stand aside and watch.

Pakistan, heavily reliant on imported petroleum, sits at the sharp end of every global energy shock. When oil prices spike and supply chains fracture — as they have, relentlessly, since the global crises have destabilized energy markets — it is the commuter who absorbs the blow first and longest. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has chosen not to let them absorb it alone. Her relief package refuses to treat fiscal caution and human compassion as opposites, signalling a governing philosophy as practical as it is principled.

The centerpiece is bold and immediate: all public transport services across Punjab’s cities have been made completely free for one month. Commuters on the Lahore Orange Line Metro Train, Metro Bus Service, Speedo Bus and Green Electric Buses will no longer need to purchase tickets. For millions of daily wage earners, this is not symbolism — it is direct financial relief. Transport costs consume an estimated 15 to 20 percent of monthly income among lower-income urban households. Eliminating that cost, even temporarily, places real money back into the hands of those who need it most. “This is a time for responsibility, compassion, and solidarity — the government will ensure that relief reaches citizens in real terms, not just in announcements.”

The relief extends well beyond the city bus. Agriculture is Punjab’s economic foundation, contributing nearly one-fifth of Pakistan’s GDP and employing millions across the province. The chief minister has announced a subsidy of Rs100 per litre of diesel per acre for farmers, partially offsetting the fuel costs embedded in irrigation and mechanized cultivation. Food inflation has run at double-digit rates for much of the past two years. A government serious about prices must be equally serious about the cost of growing food — and this intervention addresses that reality at its root.

Motorcycle owners — the delivery riders, small traders and daily commuters who keep Punjab’s informal economy moving — will receive a monthly subsidy of Rs100 per litre on up to 20 litres of fuel, amounting to Rs2,000 per registered bike owner. Modest in absolute terms, meaningful in lived reality. This is targeted relief at its most precise: calibrated to actual consumption and delivered directly to those least equipped to absorb rising costs through savings or credit.

The logistics sector has not been overlooked. Registered goods transport vehicles will receive Rs70,000 per month, large vehicles Rs80,000, and public service buses Rs100,000. If freight costs rise unchecked, every commodity on every shelf follows. By stabilizing logistics costs upstream, the government is working to prevent inflation from migrating into the food and consumer markets where ordinary households feel it most. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has urged transporters to honour this support and refrain from passing additional costs onto passengers. The government, she has pledged, will monitor compliance and enforce regulation actively.

CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid a warm tribute to the prime minister for maintaining petroleum prices and supply stability for a full month under extraordinary global pressure — a decision that channelled billions in relief to citizens who would otherwise have faced sudden and severe price shocks. The coordination between Islamabad and Lahore reflects a shared understanding that in a crisis of this scale, no level of government can act effectively in isolation.

Relief measures, however well designed, ultimately succeed or fail on public participation. Maryam Nawaz Sharif has appealed to citizens to prefer public transport over private vehicles — a call that is simultaneously a conservation strategy, a congestion measure and an act of collective solidarity. The public is not merely a beneficiary of this policy; it is an essential partner in making it work. Fewer private vehicles on the road mean lower fuel demand, reduced import pressure and more resources available for sustained relief.

The global crisis will not resolve itself quickly. Oil markets remain volatile, geopolitical fault lines remain active and Pakistan’s vulnerability to external shocks will not disappear with a single package. But Maryam Nawaz Sharif has demonstrated that responsive, humane and strategically intelligent governance is possible even when the external environment is at its most unforgiving. Punjab has not waited for conditions to improve. It has acted — and given its people something rarer than a subsidy: the assurance that their government sees them and will not look away.

— (The writer is a Lahore-based public policy analyst.

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