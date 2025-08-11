From code to chaos: The moral fall

THE Pashtun has long stood as a symbol of honour, courage, and fierce independence.

He has been the keeper of Pashtunwali, an unwritten yet forceful social code rooted in hospitality, justice, honour, and respect for elders. This code wasn’t just a tradition, it was the fabric that held communities together. But today, a painful question stares us in the face: does any shared moral compass remain?

What we see instead is chaos: jealousy turned into vendetta, vendetta into bloodshed. Petty disputes now escalate into killings. Elders are insulted. Women face dishonour in spaces where they were once protected. And the youth, perhaps our greatest hope, appear increasingly alienated from their heritage, grasping at hollow slogans and drifting with no anchor. We are witnessing not just a cultural erosion, but a full-scale moral collapse. And it didn’t happen overnight. It’s the product of a long, deliberate, and multilayered unravelling.

The first rip in our fabric came when the region was turned into a playground of religious extremism and conflict, often in the name of strategic interests. Children were not raised with books and critical thought, but with slogans of jihad and tools of war. Before they could even hold a pen, they were trained to hold a gun. The resources meant to nurture minds, education, healthcare, employment, were instead funneled into a project that glorified destruction and bred trauma. What should have been a foundation for progress became a launchpad for chaos.

Then came the second blow, perhaps more devastating than the first. The very children radicalized in the name of religious identity and national interest were branded as terrorists when the tides shifted. The same hands that had handed them weapons now pointed fingers in blame. This moral contradiction was unforgivable. It shattered trust and created a deep identity crisis: Who are we? What is our fault? Where do we belong in a world that uses us when needed and discards us when convenient?

The third phase followed, marked by a massive loss of life under the banners of “enlightenment” and the global “war on terror.” Drones, raids, curfews, and military operations tore through villages and homes. But no social healing followed. No new institutions were built to support the grieving. No strategy was laid out to reconstruct the society that had been bombarded into disorientation. The scars were physical, emotional, and generational.

Then came the fourth, and perhaps the most corrosive, phase: the rise of hollow slogans of change. Politics, once a domain of honour and dignity in Pashtun culture, was stripped of both. The youth were misled into believing that leadership is irrelevant, that mocking elders is a form of liberation, that rebellion is only valid when it’s loud and vulgar. Social media, instead of being a platform for knowledge and unity, became a battlefield of slander, abuse, and manufactured heroism. Real leaders retreated. The honourable chose silence. And in that silence, extremism once again found fertile ground.

It’s easy to blame external forces. But the painful truth is that the Pashtun has repeatedly offered his strength, his sacrifices, his loyalty to every external power that came knocking. Whether in the name of faith, honour, or patriotism, we have given away our autonomy and our right to question. But no people can be enslaved until they first surrender the courage to think.

We once had institutions that grounded us: the jirga for justice, the hujra for dialogue, the mosque for spirituality, the school for knowledge. Today, these spaces are either weakened or hollowed out. Elders are disrespected or sidelined. Education systems are deteriorating. Jobs are scarce. A whole generation now finds itself chasing noise, some running after hollow revolutions, others hypnotized by promises of cosmetic change.

But real change isn’t found in slogans. It requires awareness, discipline, infrastructure, and moral courage. These are qualities slipping from our collective grip. Social media did democratize discourse, but without ethical grounding, it devolved into a tool of confusion. Arguments turned to insults. Research gave way to rumour. Collective wisdom drowned in personal outrage. The youth were taught that knowledge, patience, and dialogue were outdated, just chant louder, follow harder, click faster. This is the deadliest deception of all.

What the Pashtun youth need is not more slogans, but structure: access to quality education, reliable healthcare, decent employment, and moral direction. Reforms will fail unless social institutions are revived, the rule of law is enforced, and ethics return to public life. Pashtunwali—once rooted in dignity, consultation, hospitality, and justice, must be adapted within a modern constitutional framework, so that tradition becomes a force for justice, not a justification for violence.

We must make education the number one priority. Curricula must embed critical thinking, ethics, digital literacy, and social sciences. The gap between madrassas and public schools must be closed, both in content and opportunity. Politics must be returned to civility and reason. Abusive language must be condemned not just legally but socially. Traditional institutions like jirgas and hujras should be reimagined: more transparent, more inclusive, and participatory for youth and women alike. Justice must come from community-led systems, not revenge cycles. Economic regeneration demands technical education, startup support, microfinance for youth and women, and legal, regulated trade across borders.

In the digital world, we need fact-checking mechanisms, media literacy in schools, and enforceable laws against cyberbullying. In public health, we need community counselling, mental health support, youth therapy, and a revival of the arts and sports. The Pashtun diaspora, scientists, doctors, entrepreneurs, must be mobilized for mentorship, research, and reinvestment. And most critically, women must be involved as decision-makers—not just as symbols—in policy, governance, and social progress.

This decline, this confusion, this moral erosion, it didn’t happen in a vacuum. It was a process. Our neglect, our compromises, our silence all played their part. The path forward now is narrow, but it exists. It leads through knowledge, institution-building, political ethics, social justice, and wisdom shared across generations. If our youth fail to reflect, if they remain trapped in digital illusions and performative outrage, then this cycle of decay will continue. Change is not a chant. Revolution is not a tweet. Real transformation requires awareness, organisation, and moral bravery. That clarity is the Pashtun society’s most urgent need today.

—The writer is Barrister, Solicitor & Notary Public, Usman Law Professional Corporation, based in Canada.

