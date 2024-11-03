Fresh ST ADDS ‘Consumer Icon Award’ to its name

Continuing the tradition, Pakistan’s leading frozen foods brand, Fresh ST, was the recipient of the “Consumer Icon Award” in the Frozen Vegetables & Fries category, at a ceremony held in Karachi, organized by the Consumer Association of Pakistan (CAP).

The chief guest for the occasion, honorable provincial minister for Industries & Commerce, Jam Ikramullah Khan Dharejo, presented the award and certificate to Ms. SamrahMunsub, Founder Samrah Enterprises, in presence of Mr. KaukabIqbal, Chairman Consumer Association of Pakistan, and MirzaIkhtiarBaig, Member National Assembly and renowned industrialist, among other dignitaries.

Commenting on the occasion, Ms. SamrahMunsub, Founder Samrah Enterprises, stated: “We are honored to receive the Consumer Icon Award at the Consumer Choice Awards 2024. This recognition highlights our commitment to delivering high-quality, nutritious frozen products and reinforces our dedication to excellence in the frozen food sector.”

The Consumer Choice Award, in its 18th year of recognition, is adjudicated by a renowned jury, comprised of leading professionals from all walks of life. The objective is to promote consumerism in Pakistan by creating awareness among consumers to protect their legitimate rights whereas on the other hand promoting healthy competition among business leaders/manufacturers for making quality consumers goods and providing best services to the Pakistani consumers.

The simple yet impressive ceremony was attended by a large number of corporate organizations, diplomats, media persons and other notables.—PR