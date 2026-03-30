Issi Roundtable Reflects On Soviet Era Diplomacy And Future Of Pakistan Russia Ties

The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), in collaboration with the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Islamabad, hosted a roundtable discussion to revisit the diplomatic legacy of Ambassador Sarvar Azimov and examine the evolution of Pakistan–Soviet relations during a critical period of global politics.

Organised by the ISSI’s Centre for Strategic Perspectives (CSP), the event brought together senior diplomats, scholars, and policy experts to reflect on the 1974–1980 tenure of Ambassador Azimov, a period marked by Cold War tensions, shifting regional alignments, and growing efforts at bilateral engagement between Pakistan and the Soviet Union.

In her opening remarks, Director CSP Dr. Neelum Nigar underscored the importance of revisiting diplomatic history in an era of global uncertainty and declining trust.

She noted that examining past experiences offers valuable lessons for sustaining dialogue and cooperation in complex international environments.

Chairman Board of Governors ISSI Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, in his welcome address, described the session as both a tribute and an analytical exercise. He highlighted that Ambassador Azimov’s tenure required a nuanced and patient diplomatic approach amid strategic uncertainty.

He added that Pakistan–Russia relations have transitioned over time from cautious distance to gradual engagement and normalization, stressing that historical understanding is essential for shaping future policy directions.

Speaking on the occasion, Russian Ambassador Albert P. Khorev paid tribute to the late Ambassador Azimov’s intellectual depth and diplomatic acumen. He recalled Azimov’s role in strengthening bilateral relations during the 1970s, particularly as Pakistan, under the leadership of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, diversified its foreign policy. He pointed to landmark Soviet-supported projects such as the Karachi Steel Mills and key thermal power plants, noting their significance in advancing Pakistan’s industrial development and economic self-reliance.

Ambassador Khorev also highlighted the expansion of trade and institutional cooperation between 1973 and 1980, including Soviet technical assistance and training for Pakistani engineers.

He said these initiatives laid a durable foundation for long-term collaboration and mutual understanding.

Adding a personal dimension to the discussion, Ambassador Anvar S. Azimov, son of the late envoy and a distinguished Russian diplomat, shared reflections that blended personal insights with strategic analysis. He noted that despite geopolitical pressures, Pakistan and the Soviet Union maintained a largely constructive relationship rooted in shared developmental goals.

He also recalled the Soviet Union’s early recognition of Pakistan and its facilitation of dialogue during the 1965–66 India–Pakistan conflict through the Tashkent process, describing it as a demonstration of Moscow’s commitment to regional stability.Reflecting on his father’s diplomatic style, Ambassador Anvar Azimov emphasised his focus on trust-building, mutual respect, and engagement across political divides, which enabled him to maintain productive relations with successive Pakistani leaderships.