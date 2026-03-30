Turkish varsity fair boosts Pakistan, Türkiye academic ties

Academic ties between Pakistan and Türkiye received a fresh boost as the Turkish University Fair 2026 drew a large number of students, educators, and institutional representatives to the Marriott Hotel.

Organized by the Turkish Maarif Foundation through its Maarif Agency, with support from the Ministry of Trade of the Republic of Türkiye, the event aimed to expand educational opportunities and deepen cooperation between higher education institutions of both countries.

The fair brought together nine leading Turkish universities, offering prospective students comprehensive guidance on academic programs, admissions, and scholarship opportunities. Participants from across Pakistan engaged directly with university representatives, reflecting a growing interest in international education.

Among the distinguished attendees were İrfan Neziroğlu, Ambassador of Türkiye to Pakistan, and the Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Prof Dr Niaz A Akhtar, alongside vice chancellors and senior officials from prominent universities.

Major Pakistani institutions, including the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), FAST National University, COMSATS University Islamabad, University of Lahore, Lahore College for Women University (LCWU), Foundation University Islamabad, University of Education Lahore, and Riphah International University, actively took part in the event, underscoring strong institutional engagement.