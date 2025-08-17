FPCCI recognizes leaders, Governor Tessori calls for ‘Battle for Economy’

Faisal Zahid Malik receives Special award for multiple roles in media industry

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) celebrated business and social leaders with its 12th annual achievement awards, honoring individuals and institutions that have contributed to strengthening Pakistan’s economic and social fabric.

FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh said the awards were a tribute to exporters, industrialists, entrepreneurs, women business leaders, and social figures who had kept the country’s economy afloat in difficult times.

“The business community has sustained employment and ensured continuity of tax revenues even in the most challenging circumstances,” he remarked.

A Lifetime Achievement Award was posthumously conferred on Sheikh Muhammad Ikram for his lifelong work in business, economic development, and philanthropy. Atif Ikram Sheikh underscored FPCCI’s role as the collective voice of over 280 chambers, trade bodies, and associations across Pakistan.

He added that the state had itself recognized the resilience of the business community, which had continued to operate and support tough economic measures despite crises.

“FPCCI will stand by the government to achieve its ambitious target of $100 billion in exports,” he said. Governor of Sindh Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori, who attended the event, praised the chamber’s role and recalled his own association with it. “I have been part of the business community, served within FPCCI, and have personally organized these achievement awards in the past,” he said. Tessori went on to declare, “After the battle for justice against India, I now announce the battle for the economy,” while standing alongside FPCCI leadership, including Atif Ikram Sheikh and SM Tanveer.

Senior FPCCI Vice President Saqib Fayyaz Magon emphasized that the government and the private sector would be working together through eight specialized groups to boost exports and sectoral growth. SM Tanveer, Patron-in-Chief of the United Business Group, pointed to FPCCI’s role in lobbying for reduced power tariffs, noting that rates had been brought down from Rs48 to Rs31 per unit.

He urged further steps to promote industrialization, exports, and fiscal relief.

“If interest rates are reduced by four to five percentage points—bringing them down from the current 11 percent to around 6 or 7 percent—the government could save nearly Rs3,500 billion annually in debt servicing,” he said. Tanveer also called for devolving economic powers to the district level, describing local empowerment as essential for balanced growth. The ceremony also spotlighted media contributions, with FPCCI presenting a Special Award to Faisal Zahid Malik, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of Pakistan Observer.

Malik, who has held multiple roles in business, media, and philanthropy, was honored for his services to media and broadcasting. His extensive profile includes serving as Corporate Ambassador of Indus Hospital, Trustee of Help International Welfare Trust, Senior Vice Chairman of the Nazriya Pakistan Council, and Vice Chairman of 101 Friends of China. He also chairs the FPCCI Central Standing Committee on Media and Broadcasting, while remaining actively involved in social and philanthropic initiatives. Participants agreed the awards were not only a recognition of past achievements but also a call to action.

Business leaders stressed that Pakistan’s economic future depends on stronger cooperation between the state and private sector, urging reforms and sustained support to achieve industrial expansion, trade promotion, and social responsibility.