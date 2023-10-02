Four Pak Army soldiers were martyred while three terroists were killed in a crossfire near Pak-Afghan Border, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

According to the military’s media wing, security forces thwarted an attempt of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists’ bid to infiltrate from Afghanistan into Pakistan.

The incident took place on September 28 at 5:45pm (PST), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement, as law enforcers ramp up efforts against terrorists having safe havens in Afghanistan.

As a result of the standoff, four soldiers — Havildar Sattar, Lance Naik Sher Azam, Lance Naik Adnan, and Sepoy Nadeem — embraced martyrdom after having fought valiantly.

The soldiers also sent three terrorists “to hell”, the ISPR said, noting that “few” other militants were also injured during the gunbattle.

“Security forces of Pakistan will continue to thwart efforts of the enemies of peace and prosperity in the country,” the military’s media wing added.