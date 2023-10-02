A police constable was martyred after a group of terrorists attacked a Punjab Highway Patrolling Post in Mianwali. A crossfire also left two terrorists dead and another severely injured.

According to a Punjab Police spokesman, a group of more than 10 terrorists attacked Eisa Khel Kundal patrolling post in early hours.

An exchange of fire took place between the suspects and Punjab police officials who foiled an attempt of the suspects to enter the patrolling post’s building.

The firing left two suspects dead and PHP head constable Haroon Khan martyred. Khan suffered bullet wound in his eye.

The spokesman further said the gun battle ensued for about four hours and PHP officials repulsed the attack.

Punjab police chief Dr Usman Anwar said the deceased suspects were involved in terrorists activities across the country. He said a hunt had been launched to trace the runaway suspects. He said Punjab police along other security forces were fighting the terrorists, adding CTD has so far conducted 130 intelligence-based operations. The Punjab police were put on high alert to protect life and property of the masses, the Punjab IG said. The IG left for Kundal in morning. He will attend the funeral of the martyred cop.