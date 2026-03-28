Four doctors penalized after C-section ‘race’ video surfaces in Lahore hospital

LAHORE – The Punjab government has suspended the postgraduate training of four doctors after a video emerged showing them competing to perform Caesarean sections at Lady Willingdon Hospital.

The footage, recorded inside the hospital’s operation theater, reportedly shows teams led by Dr. Taiba Fatima Toor and Dr. Ayesha Afzal racing to complete surgeries, with staff counting the “winner.”

The incident prompted the Specialized Healthcare Department to seek explanations from the hospital’s Medical Superintendent, Dr. Farah Inam, and the Head of the Gynecology Department, Professor Dr. Azma Hussain.

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique condemned the act, calling it a violation of medical ethics, patient dignity, and professional standards.

Secretary Health, Azmat Mehmood, warned that failure to provide a satisfactory response within the stipulated time would result in further action.

Doctor Viral video of C-section in Lady Wallington Hospital

Doctors trying to bullshit race and making supporting video during surgeries.

Health Risk-No privacy-No ethics-No professionalism-One OT for two surgeries @MaryamNSharif@Kh_ImranNazir @SalmanRafiquePK @WHOPakistan @WHO pic.twitter.com/W7Hm3enX5x — Danial Rathore (راٹھور) (@MDNRATHORE) March 27, 2026



Despite reports that the video may be from a previous date, authorities emphasized that strict departmental measures will be taken against those responsible. Officials also reiterated that mobile phone use is strictly prohibited during patient treatment.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, has raised concerns over ethical conduct and patient safety in hospitals.