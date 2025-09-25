Former Ajk Pm Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Indicted In Diplomatic Passport Case

ISLAMABAD – A district and sessions court in Islamabad has indicted former Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) prime minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas on charges of allegedly misusing a diplomatic passport.

During the hearing, presided over by Judicial Magistrate Ahmad Shehzad Gondal, Ilyas appeared before the court as per its orders. The indictment was formally read out, but the former premier pleaded not guilty to the charges. The court has summoned prosecution witnesses for the next hearing and adjourned proceedings until October 6.

According to the case details, Ilyas is accused of using his diplomatic passport to travel to Saudi Arabia after leaving office.

He was previously arrested on May 20 in a separate case involving a family property dispute, where he faced allegations of attempting to seize family property, involvement in a shooting incident, and efforts to take control of a mall’s central offices and key documents.

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas who had been part of PTI, during the PTI rule, joined Pakistan Peoples Party earlier this year. Ilyas had lauded the PPP and its leadership for continuously raising voice for the cause of Kashmir.