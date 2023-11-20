Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed has said that talks are underway with airline companies for a reduction in air tickets for Hajj pilgrims.

Addressing a programme organized by the Karachi Business Forum in Karachi, he said this year around 90 thousand Hajjaj would go for Hajj and they all would be provided SIMs with internet package free of cost.

The Minister said that Hajj had been digitized with the launch of an application. Aneeq Ahmed said that the government would provide female Hajjaj with abbaya having a Pakistani flag on the backside of their head. The Minister said that Hajj had been digitized with the launch of an application.—INP