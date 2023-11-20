Two dacoits in police custody were killed with the firing of their own accomplices during a police encounter last night. According to a spokesperson for the police, the Makhdoom Rasheed police was bringing two accused namely Sajid alias Sajju and Nadeem for recovery. Meanwhile, the armed outlaws opened fire on the police team to get their accomplices released from police custody near 18 Kassi Link Road.

In retaliation, the arrested dacoits were killed with the firing of their own accomplices while armed outlaws managed to escape. Police have cordoned off the area for the arrest of the fleeing outlaws.

It’s worth mentioning here that the killed dacoits have brutally murdered a tea hotel owner and injured two others over resistance during a dacoity bid at 18 Kassi last month. The accused had also confessed to over 72 crimes including murder, dacoity robbery and others in various areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, Rahim Yar Khan and Punjab.