Fo Responds To Reports Of Pakistan Hosting Us Iran Talks To End Conflict

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has expressed its willingness to host potential negotiations between Iran and the United States, provided both sides reach a mutual agreement to end the ongoing military escalation.

Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi stated this while responding to a query in this regard. He clarified that Pakistan remains open to facilitating dialogue and could offer to host talks if the concerned parties consent. He reiterated this position during a conversation with an international media outlet, stating that Islamabad is always prepared to support diplomatic engagement.

However, Iran’s Foreign Ministry has denied that any negotiation process is currently underway between Tehran and Washington, rejecting speculation about ongoing talks.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has claimed that a 15-point agreement between the two countries was reached following discussions expected to conclude later this week.

Earlier, Israeli media reports suggested that a high-level meeting between US and Iranian officials could take place in Islamabad. According to those reports, discussions had progressed to a stage where such a meeting was being considered.

Separately, a British publication reported that Pakistan is positioning itself as a potential mediator to help ease tensions involving Iran. It added that senior Pakistani officials are facilitating backchannel contacts between Iranian representatives and US officials, including special envoy Witkoff and Jared Kushner.