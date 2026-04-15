Mendis, Muqeem lead batters, bowlers lists as PSL 2026 reaches halfway

Undefeated Peshawar Zalmi lead the table with 11 points to their name after winning five of their six matches, while one was washed out, as the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) reached the halfway mark.

So far, 22 matches have been completed in the tournament, which began at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on March 26.

Multan Sultans are placed second with eight points. Islamabad United and Karachi Kings have accumulated seven and six points, respectively, to form the top four so far.

Quetta Gladiators, Hyderabad Kingsmen and Lahore Qalandars are next in the same sequence with four points each, while Rawalpindiz are yet to get off the mark.

Peshawar, Multan, Islamabad and Hyderabad have played six matches each, while Karachi, Quetta, Lahore and Rawalpindiz have so far played five games each.

Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis holds the Hanif Mohammad Cap, having accumulated 309 runs in five innings for Peshawar Zalmi. Sufyan Moqim of Zalmi, as well, has snapped 13 wickets in five outings and is the holder of the Fazal Mahmood cap.

HBL PSL 11 action will resume on Wednesday, April 15, with Peshawar Zalmi taking on Quetta Gladiators at Karachi’s National Bank Stadium.