Five days international training course for assessors of the productivity specialists certification programme concluded here on Friday.

The training course was arranged by the National Productivity Organization (NPO) in collaboration with the Asian Productivity Organization (APO), Japan.

Seventeen from APO member countries and five local participants attended the training course while resource speakers from Singapore, Malaysia and Mongolia delivered the lectures.

The workshop was aimed at developing qualified assessors in national productivity organizations that can serve as APO-accredited certification bodies and explain the methods, criteria, and competencies required to conduct assessment for the certification of productivity specialists.

The speakers addressing the closing ceremony of the event were of the viewpoint that the programme would help in promoting the cause of producing certified productivity professionals to support the agenda of creating a productivity improvement culture in Pakistan..—APP