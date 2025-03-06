First FIR registered in Pakistan for over-speeding on motorways, driver arrested

MULTAN – The first FIR has been registered against a person for violating speed limit on motorways days after new rules came into effect.

The man, who is a resident of Peshawar, has also been put in jail for violation on motorway M4 near Multan. He was stopped by the motorways police for driving the vehicle at the speed of 173 kmh.

Motorways police spokesperson said the case has been registered at the Budhla Sant police station and the suspect named Rahim Khan has been handed over to local police.

The official said the order for registration of the First Information Report (FIR) over speed limit was issued by the IG Motorways Police Riffat Mukhtar Raja.

On February 27, the motorways police announced the launch of a campaign to curb over-speeding on motorways in order to ensure safety of commuters.

A spokesperson for motorways police had warned cases would be registered against drivers exceeding 150 km/h speed while their vehicles will also be impounded. He added that fines will also be imposed on them.

The official said speed limit for light traffic vehicles (LTVs), including cars, is set at 120 km/h while it is 110 km/h for public service vehicles.

The motorway police have been directed to ensure the implementation of the speed limit rules.

In January 2024, authorities announced a significant increase in toll tax for vehicles on national highways and motorways with effect from January 5, 2025.

M1 (Islamabad to Peshawar): The toll tax for cars will rise from Rs460 to Rs500.

M3 (Lahore to Abdul Hakeem): The toll tax for cars will increase from Rs650 to Rs700.

M4 (Pindi Bhattian to Faisalabad and Multan): The toll tax for cars will rise from Rs850 to Rs950.

M5 (Multan to Sukkur): The toll tax for cars will increase from Rs1,050 to Rs1,100.

M14 (Dera Ghazi Khan to Hakla): The toll tax for cars will be Rs600.

For larger vehicles on motorways M1, M3, M4, M5, M14, and E35, the toll tax will range from Rs750 to Rs5,550.