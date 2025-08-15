Distribution of civil awards: 14 Aug 2025

UTTERLY shocking, deeply unfortunate, and truly shameful! — Pakistan’s leadership deems veteran statesman and freedom movement leader, the Late Mahmud Ali, unworthy of the nation’s highest civilian honour, the Nishan-e-Pakistan.

It is nothing short of shocking, unfortunate, and shameful that the leadership of Pakistan — despite my repeated and heartfelt appeals through formal written requests, as well as through print and social media — has once again failed to acknowledge and honour the unparalleled sacrifices and services of veteran statesman and revered Freedom Movement leader, the late Mr. Mahmud Ali.

After years of unwavering and tireless efforts, I had finally succeeded in getting Mr. Mahmud Ali’s case processed and included for consideration for the Nishan-e-Pakistan in 2025. Yet, what transpired at the Civil Awards Review Committee meeting on July 8, 2025 — and thereafter — was something I was never made aware of.

Now that the Civil Awards 2025 list has been officially released, the outcome is painfully clear: Mr. Mahmud Ali’s name is glaringly absent. I stand deeply dismayed and profoundly disappointed. I register my strong protest over this grave injustice and make it known to those in power that, having lost all hope, I will no longer pursue this matter with them.

That said, I must record my heartfelt appreciation to the Honourable Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, for withdrawing his own name from the Nishan-e-Pakistan recipients list and refusing to accept the award. I also commend senior journalist Ansar Abbasi for declining the Maaraka-e-Haq award, stating that such recognition belongs to the entire nation, and that his own contributions were merely part of his duty. Hats off to both of them! In conclusion, I humbly apologize to Veteran Statesman, the late Mr. Mahmud Ali: Sir, it pains me to admit that I have endured a bitter defeat — while, as always, the leadership has triumphed.

Point to Ponder: Among the recipients of the nation’s top civil honours this year were Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Parliamentary Committee Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, and the Prime Minister’s Advisor Rana Sanaullah, all of whom were awarded the Nishan-e-Imtiaz. Others included Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Ahsan Iqbal, Sherry Rehman, Faisal Sabzwari, Musadiq Malik, Hina Rabbani Khar, Tariq Fatemi, and Khurram Dastgir Khan. The question remains: What is the justification?

—The writer is a columnist and analyst based in Islamabad -Pakistan.

