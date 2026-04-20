Fire breaks out in paint factory at Lahore’s Multan Road

LAHORE – A fire erupted in a paint factory near Hanjarwal area on Multan Road in the provincial capital, the Rescue 1122 officials said on Monday.

The emergency service received a call about the incident and promptly dispatched firefighting teams and vehicles to the scene. Upon arrival, rescue personnel found that the blaze had ignited in materials stored within the factory premises.

The firefighters are currently working to bring the fire under control and prevent it from spreading to nearby areas.

No casualties have been reported so far, while the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Earlier this year, an horrific incident of fire took place in Karachi, where Gul Plaza got damaged and several people lost their lives.

The Karachi commissioner completed the final investigation report into the deadly fire at Gul Plaza, detailing the cause of the blaze, the sequence of rescue operations and the number of casualties.

The sources said that the report was prepared by a committee comprising the Karachi commissioner and the Additional Inspector General (IG).

The findings would be formally presented to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

The report includes details of the factors that led to the outbreak of the fire, the response of firefighting and rescue services, and information collected from victims, eyewitnesses and rescue officials.

Sources said the investigation concluded that the fire started on the ground floor when a child accidentally ignited a blaze at a flower shop.

The flames spread rapidly, moving through the building’s air-conditioning ducts to other parts of the plaza.

The report confirms that at least 79 people lost their lives in the incident, with the majority of the fatalities occurring on the mezzanine floor of Gul Plaza.

According to the timeline outlined in the report, the fire broke out at around 10:15pm, while the fire brigade was informed at 10:26pm.

The Deputy Commissioner (South) reached the site at 10:30pm. The first fire tender arrived at 10:37pm, and Rescue 1122 personnel reached the scene at 10:53pm.

The Sindh government is expected to review the findings and announce further action following the submission of the report to the chief minister.