CM orders crackdown on food price hikes, hoarding ahead of Ramazan

“I would direct you [administration] to ensure seizure of the hoarded goods and auction them under the law.”

The meeting was held ta the CM House and was attended by Provincial Ministers Sharjeel Memon, Nasir Shah, Zia- ul- Hassan Lanjar, Special Assistant for the Bureau of Supply & Prices Usman Ghani Hingoro, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Principal Secretary Agha Wasif, IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon, Secretary of Agriculture Sohail Qureshi, and the DG of the Bureau of Supply & Prices, along with other key officials.

The Commissioners of Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, and Larkana participated via video link.

The CM issued strict directives to control food prices across the province, emphasising that artificial price hikes and hoarding would not be tolerated.

He reminded officials that the 2022 anti- profiteering law empowers the government to seize and auction hoarded goods to prevent market manipulation.

The Commissioner Karachi informed the meeting that over 250 “Bachat Bazaars” (discount markets) are operating in the city to provide relief to citizens.

The CM stressed that these markets must be well-organised and effectively regulated to ensure smooth operations and prevent traffic congestion.

Murad Shah also directed Deputy Commissioners, through divisional commissioners, to regularly visit markets to monitor prices and curb unnecessary inflation.

He ordered that price lists be printed and distributed promptly and instructed officials to monitor price compliance closely throughout Ramadan.

Additionally, he emphasised that major retail stores should be compelled to maintain reasonable prices.

Expressing concern over gas shortages, CM Sindh demanded an uninterrupted supply of gas, electricity, and water during Ramadan.

He instructed the Mayor Karachi, Murtaza to ensure adequate water supply in the city and directed Minister of Energy Nasir Shah, to immediately contact power distribution companies (HESCO, SEPCO, and K-Electric) to prevent electricity outages.

The CM Sindh reiterated the government’s commitment to protecting citizens from price exploitation, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free Ramadan for the people of Karachi Sindh.