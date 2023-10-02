The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday filed a petition in Islamabad High Court (IHC), seeking in-camera hearing of bail application of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief in cipher case.

FIA Special Prosecutor Shah Khawar filed the miscellaneous petition, seeking in-camera hearing of bail application. Meanwhile, the high court fixed the miscellaneous application for hearing on Monday.

IHC Chief Justice AamirFarooq will hear the miscellaneous application. It is pertinent to mention here that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) will announce its decision on the bail applications of the PTI chief Imran Khan tomorrow (Monday). The sessions court and anti-terrorism court had previously rejected applications as they were not properly followed.

In the petitions, the Tehreek-e-Insaaf chief filed through counsels, it was requested that the nine pending bail applications be considered by the respective courts as pending. FIA files plea seeking in-camera hearing

Islamabad

