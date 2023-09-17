Special Assistant to Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Health Dr Riaz Anwar Sunday visited Khyber Eye Foundation and expressed satisfaction with the healthcare initiatives. Chairman Muhammad Adnan Jalil and esteemed board directors and administrators, welcomed Dr Riaz Anwar and all accompanying guests.

During the visit, all guests were given a tour of the Khyber Eye Foundation and received a detailed presentation about the hospital’s operations. Chairman Muhammad Adnan Jalil briefly expressed his thoughts, emphasizing the foundation’s importance as a charitable institution and its provision of free healthcare services to the underprivileged and needy individuals in the region. Dr Riaz Anwar, the Special Assistant Health, expressed his satisfaction with the hospital’s performance, noting that he had heard numerous commendations about the facility from his acquaintances.

He stated, “I am now convinced that Khyber Eye Foundation is a reputable brand, and it serves as a beacon of hope for the less fortunate.” He further added, “This hospital is a testament to your hard work and dedication, and I assure you that I am always available to contribute to the progress of this institution. Whenever there is a challenge, I will be here to address it.”

At the end of the visit, Dr Riaz Anwar was honored with a shield as a token of appreciation. Additionally, former Chairman Muhammad Ghayur Sethi, who played a significant role in the foundation’s growth, received a shield for his relentless efforts.