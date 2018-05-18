FIA arrests two human traffickers

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Islamabad arrested two accused allegedly involved in a case of human trafficking. According to the details, the three apprehended accused were identified as Muhammad Qasim s/o Muhammad Rafique and Syed Mushtaq Hussein Shah s/o Syed Abudullah Shah. The accused were wanted in a case No. 49/2018 of AHTC Rawalpindi, registered by FIA on complaint of a citizen.

The both accused had extorted an amount of Rs two million from the complainant in a pretext to send him Canada.—APP

