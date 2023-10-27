Festival Lahore Lahore Aye will begin tomorrow with fireworks here at Gaddafi Stadium. According to official sources here on Friday, the festival is the best effort to highlight regional cultural efforts at international level. Sources said, “Culture is the most attractive element of tourism and the festival is aimed at promoting tourism in the province.” More than 8 departments would participate in this 16 days long event. It is pertinent to mention here that different cultural activities will be organized in Alhamra and Cultural Complex.

Competitions and exhibitions of different kinds of Funoon-e-Latifa” will be held in Alhamra. Theatre drama and puppet show will attract people of all age groups. Classical and pop music will also entertain people. Mehfil-e-Samaa will also be organized under the auspices of Punjab Auqaf department. Cultural Mela will be organized in Jillani Park besides decorating historic and tourist places in the city. Marathon, sports competitions and cycle race will also be organized.