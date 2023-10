An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday sent fashion designer Khadija Shah to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a case of torching police vehicles at Rahat Bakery Chowk in Cantonment area during May-9 violence.

Earlier, the police produced Khadija Shah before the court in connection with the hearing of the May-9 violence case.

However, after a brief hearing, the court sent Khadija Shah to jail on 14-day judicial remand and directed for producing her on expiry of the remand term.