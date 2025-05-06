Kkawf Joins Global Experts At 8th International Capacity Building Program Of Green Crescent

The Karim Khan Afridi Welfare Foundation (KKAWF), an associate member of the International Federation of Green Crescent (IFGC) since 2019, proudly participated in the 8th International Capacity Building Program, hosted by the Turkish Green Crescent Society.

Bringing together over 60 countries, the three-day program fostered collaboration on prevention, recovery, and advocacy strategies to combat addiction and related mental health challenges.

The sessions included presentations by international experts, interactive training modules, and strategic dialogue groups.

Representing KKAWF, Cristina von SperlingAfridi had the honor of moderating Day 1, which featured opening remarks by Assoc.

Prof.Mehmet Dinç, President of the Turkish Green Crescent, followed by a distinguished lineup of speakers from global institutions such as WHO, UNODC, IOM, ISAM, and Movendi International.

The program culminated in a grand closing ceremony at the Atatürk Cultural Center (Taksim), attended by Mr. RecepTayyipErdoğan, President of the Republic of Turkiye.

President Erdoğan praised the Green Crescent’s efforts and acknowledged the vital contributions of all participating organizations in the global fight against addiction.

KKAWF remains committed to international collaboration to safeguard youth and strengthen prevention frameworks worldwide.