KARACHI – The exchange rate for one US Dollar against Pakistani Rupees was recorded at Rs 276.5 in the local and open market, with a selling rate of Rs 279.5 on Thursday, October 12, 2023.
Note: Exchange rates can vary based on the location and the Exchange Company or bank involved in the transaction. Below are the foreign and local currency exchange rates for the US Dollar, UK Pound Sterling, European Euro, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market.
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|276.5
|279.25
|Euro
|EUR
|290
|293
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345
|349
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.25
|178
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745
|753
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.56
|36.98
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|35
|36
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36
|37.28
|Indian Rupee
|IND
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.88
|1.95
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906
|915
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.62
|60.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169
|171
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25
|26
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727
|726
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76
|77
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201
|203
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25
|26
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309
|312
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.66
|7.81
The exchange rates are constantly moving, based on supply and demand. However, the forex rates are updated at 09:00 AM on Pakistan Standard Time (PST) and are subject to change based on market forces and foreign currency demands.