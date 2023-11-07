Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday said that the government would ensure the common man’s access to the basic healthcare, for it being the right of every citizen.

In a meeting with WHO Representative in Pakistan Dr Palitha Mahipala here, he appreciated the world health body as well as other partners for extending their support in the reformation of country’s health sector. He also lauded the WHO’s support for upgradation of health facilities across Pakistan including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said the mobile health clinics and ambulances provided by the WHO would help in provision of basic health In this connection, a ceremony for the signing of Letter of Understanding between the health ministry and the world health body was held at the PM House which also marked the handing over of health equipment worth over Rs 2 billion including mobile health clinics, ambulances, and mobile vaccination vans.