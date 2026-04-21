FDE completes posting of heads in all 113 schools of Islamabad

In a significant move aimed at reinforcing academic leadership and ensuring the smooth functioning of schools, the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has completed the posting of Heads of Institutions (HOIs) across 113 educational institutions in Islamabad and adjoining areas.

The initiative, undertaken under the guidance of Secretary Education Nadeem Mahbub, coincides with the start of the new academic session, marking a key administrative milestone. Officials say the timely appointments are expected to bring stability, continuity, and improved governance across the capital’s education system.

The Director General (DG) of the FDE Syed Junaid Akhlaq has approved the proposals submitted by all six Area Education Officers (AEOs) after thorough evaluation. The postings reflect a balanced and inclusive approach, with 51 male and 62 female heads assigned to various institutions.

According to the distribution, Nilore Area accounts for the highest number of postings with 45 institutions, followed by Bhara Khu with 26, Sihala with 20, Tarnol with 10, Urban-I with 8, and Urban-II with 4 institutions.

A key feature of the exercise was the emphasis on assigning heads within their respective sectors, preferably close to their residences. This approach is expected to improve administrative efficiency, enhance institutional ownership, and contribute to better academic outcomes.

Education officials noted that the timely placement of leadership reflects FDE’s commitment to effective governance, uninterrupted academic planning, and the delivery of quality education in the federal capital.