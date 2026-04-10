FBR raids Al Kabir Town, Al Noor Orchards housing societies’ Lahore offices: reports

LAHORE – Teams from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) carried out raids at the offices of two major housing societies in Lahore as part of ongoing enforcement measures.

Reports said five joint FBR teams were involved in the raids conducted at the offices of the Al Kabir Town and Al Noor Orchards, during which business records and financial documents from previous years were seized for detailed examination.

Reports indicated that the review focused on tax compliance, payment histories, and financial transactions of the developer groups.

The operation, supervised by the Chief Tax Office in Lahore, is being described as one of the largest recent efforts to strengthen tax enforcement and ensure recovery of outstanding dues from large-scale real estate developers in the city.

It is recalled that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had previously investigated allegations of fraud and irregular approvals against the developers in 2020.

The companies, however, have consistently denied any wrongdoing, asserting that all necessary approvals were obtained prior to commencing development projects.