FBR eyes big spenders

FBR’s latest move to tighten the noose around wealthy individuals who flaunt their opulence on social media while contributing little—or nothing at all—to the national exchequer is a step in the right direction.

According to reports, FBR’s social media team has collected data on around 100,000 wealthy individuals living lavish lifestyles. Their incomes and expenses—including luxury residences, flashy cars and even wedding celebrations costing tens of thousands of dollars—are being reviewed against their tax declarations. This is a necessary and overdue step, not just to bring justice to the system but to restore public confidence in fairness of tax collection.

However, one initiative or campaign will not suffice. Our revenue challenges are deep-rooted, and selective or half-hearted actions will not yield the change required. The FBR must demonstrate that this is not just a one-off exercise but part of a sustained drive. Crucially, this campaign must be free of discrimination. No political affiliation, social connection or financial influence should allow anyone to escape accountability. The law must be applied uniformly; otherwise, public trust will erode even further.Enhancing revenue is not a bureaucratic formality—it is a matter of survival. Pakistan has repeatedly found itself dependent on international lenders, particularly the IMF to keep its economy afloat. This dependence weakens sovereignty and forces governments to impose regressive measures that disproportionately affect ordinary citizens. A genuine expansion of the tax base is the only path toward self-reliance. Our health and education systems are in a state of disrepair, failing to serve the needs of millions. These are the very areas that tax revenue should be supporting.

If those who can afford to wear $20,000 wedding suits pay their fair share, perhaps the state could better provide basic services to those struggling for survival.At the same time, government must recognise the plight of salaried class. Every time the state needs to raise revenue to satisfy IMF conditionalities, it is the fixed-income earners who face new deductions, increased rates or additional levies. The salaried class cannot remain the perennial target, carrying the burden of a dysfunctional system while the wealthy go scot-free. The era of evasion must end. All sectors and individuals must contribute honestly to the tax net so that nation can progress in the right direction.