Fbise Hssc Part 1 Results Gazette 2025 Pdf Download

ISLAMABAD – Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) is going to announce the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Part I or 11th class results of first annual examination 2025 today (Tuesday).

The results will be declared at 11:30 am local time. Students can check the results through three methods, including results gazette 2025.

Students can check their intermediate part 1 results online by visiting the official website of the federal board: https://www.fbise.edu.pk/.

After landing on the FBISE Home page, navigate to “Results” section that will take you to the new page.

Here you will select your examination HSSC Part 1 and enter your roll number. After clicking the “Submit” button you will get the results.

Students can also check their intermediate part 1 results 2025 of the federal board by sending their roll number via SMS to 5050.

Federal Board HSSC Part 1 Result Gazette 2025 PDF

The result gazette is one of the important documents uploaded by the federal board on its official website. It carries complete details of every students who appear in HSSC Part 1 annual examination 2025.

FBISE HSSC Part 1 Results Gazette PDB can be downloaded here.