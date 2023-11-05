KOLKATA – India thrashed South Africa by 243 runs in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

Chasing a challenging 327-run target, South Africa kept losing wickets and the entire team was bundled out for 83 runs in 27.1 overs.

After the victory, India now lead the points table.

Marco Jansen was the top scorer with 14 runs. Rassie van der Dussen made 13 and Temba Bavuma and David Miller 11 runs each. No other Proteas batter could enter double figures.

Ravindra Jadeja bagged five wickets and Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammad Shami two each while Mohammad Siraj took one wicket.

Virat Kohli was named player of the match.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, India managed to reach 326 runs for the loss of five wickets in the allotted 50 overs.

Openers Rohit Sharma (40) and Shubman Gill (23) provided a solid foundation with a 62-run partnership.

Virat Kohli (10!) and Shreyas Iyer (77) stitched a 134-run partnership to provide a strong platform to the middle-order batters. Cameos of Ravindra Jadeja (29) and Suryakumar Yadav (22) enabled team India to reach 326/5 in 50 overs.

Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Tabraiz Shamsi bagged one wicket each.

India Playing XI: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 KL Rahul (wk), 6 Suryakumar Yadav, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Mohammed Shami, 9 Jasprit Bumrah, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Mohammed Siraj

South Africa Playing XI: 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Temba Bavuma (c), 3 Rassie van der Dussen, 4 Aiden Markram, 5 Heinrich Klaasen, 6 David Miller, 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Lungi Ngidi, 11 Tabraiz Shamsi