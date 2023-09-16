The strong protests of Azad Jammu and Kashmir people have borne fruit as the government took back its decision to hike the electricity tariff on Friday.

The AJK people ran a strong campaign against the hike in electricity tariff in which they observed shutter-down strike and demonstrations. The strong protests kept the AJK government on its toes after the citizens refused to pay the inflated electricity bills.

The AJK government rejected the amendment to the Mangla Dam Upraising Agreement. During a press conference, the AJK ministers said that the amendment to the Mangla Dam Upraising Agreement had not gotten any support from the Water & Power Development Authority. They said that the amendments to the agreement were not under consideration in the AJK cabinet meeting.

A few days ago, Caretaker Federal Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum Muhammad Ali announced that the revised electricity tariff would be introduced before Oct 31.