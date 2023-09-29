The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed serious concern over an atmosphere of fear and terror created by Indian armed force and their secret agencies through day and night night cordon and search operations and house raids in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference in an executive meeting in Srinagar said that Indian troops and personnel of National Investigation Agency and State Investigation Agency are using raids on the residences of freedom-loving Kashmiri people as a policy. However, the meeting vowed that India would not succeed in suppressing the Kashmiris’ struggle for securing their right to self-determination through state terrorism.

The APHC leaders urged New Delhi to shun intransigence and give the Kashmiri people their right to self-determination.

They said changing the demography of the territory by granting so-called domicile certificates and voting rights to Indian citizens by the Hindutva-inspired BJP regime in the internationally recognized disputed territory is a big violation of international law.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference appealed to the UN Secretary General and the world human rights organizations to force India to settle the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions to lay the foundation of a peaceful South Asia.—KMS